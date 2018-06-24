× One killed, two rescued after boat capsizes in Flaming Gorge Reservoir

FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR – An early morning rescue operation saved the lives of two Utah men and recovered the body of one man who had drown south of the Buckboard Marina

Sheriff’s deputies and Wyoming Game & Fish personnel made the rescue and recovered the body of the victim they believe drowned.

A Flaming Gorge official says their boat capsized due to “really strong winds” while the men were fishing.

Sweetwater County Sheriffs say more information will be released once they finish notifying the victims family.