Man stabbed while hiking on an Ogden trail

OGDEN – Police are searching for the suspects in a stabbing on an Ogden trail that send a man to the hospital Sunday morning

Ogden Police say the incident occurred at the 700 block on 20th street around 8:50 a.m.

They say the man had been walking when he was confronted by two Hispanic males in their 20s and after a “verbal exchange” one of the suspects drew a sharp object and stabbed the man in the stomach.

According to officers, the victim and the suspects fled the area on foot. The victim was then transported to a local treatment facility for his non-life threatening injuries.

Police say at this time the motive behind the attack is unknown, however, the investigation is still ongoing.