× Five in custody after 15-year-old murdered with machete in New York

NEW YORK — Five people are in custody after a 15-year-old Bronx teen was stabbed to death outside a bodega, police said Sunday.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a store on Bathgate Avenue and killed by a group of men with a machete.

His death was among “the most brutal crimes” NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan has seen in his 36-year career.

Police said Lesandro dreamed of becoming a police officer himself, and he had joined the NYPD Explorers program – a group for people ages 14-20 who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

“He was never going to give up on his dream of being an NYPD detective & WE’LL NEVER GIVE UP ON HIM,” Shea tweeted. “Help us get #JusticeForJunior.”

PIX11 in New York reports four of the people arrested were found holed up in a house in Paterson, and a fifth was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic.

The Paterson home in connected to the Trinitarios gang, according to WPIX, and the leader of the Trinitarios apologized on Facebook – saying the murder resulted from a case of mistaken identity.

“A source told PIX11 one gang member was angry because a relative was featured in a sex video and thought Guzman-Feliz was in the video,” the report said.