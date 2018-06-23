× Congregation Kol Ami in SLC heightens security after three anti-Semitic incidents

SALT LAKE CITY — Congregation Kol Ami says they are increasing security measures in response to several incidents of anti-Semitism that occurred within a short period of time.

In an email to members of the congregation, Kol Ami President Boaz Markewitz said he wanted to both inform and reassure people after some recent events.

Markewitz says the congregation’s Rabbi was impersonated on Instagram, and he said the false account posted anti-Muslim content. The congregation also received a short but angry telephone call, and the third incident was a threat made against the synagogue via email.

“Jewish institutions regularly receive threats by email and telephone, and Kol Ami is no exception,” the letter states. “We have increased our awareness and attention because these three events happened in close proximity. We are working with the FBI, Salt Lake City Police, and Unified Police Department who have investigated these actions and cleared our facility.”

Markewitz states the investigations are ongoing and said police would provide the congregation more information as those investigations develop. In the meantime, they are taking security precautions.

“In response to broad anti-Semitic sentiment, we have added both overt and covert security measures to protect Kol Ami,” the letter states.

Markewitz says they encourage members of the congregation to be watchful, note any concerning activity, and cooperate with the evolving security procedures.

“Kol Ami remains our community’s place of worship, education and gathering,” the letter states. “I look forward to seeing you at upcoming services and events.”