× Firefighters say blaze on 15 acres near Logan was human caused

LOGAN, Utah — Fire crews are mopping up a brush fire on 15 acres on Logan’s east bench, and authorities believe someone running a pasture mower sparked the blaze.

Logan City Fire responded to the fire, which is in the area of Winding Way and Quail Way. They first tweeted about the fire around 1:30 p.m.

No homes were evacuated, and by around 2 p.m. the fire was “suppressed and not actively growing”. A short time later some units were released while others are being used to “mop up.”

Logan City Fire says a person running a pasture mower sparked the fire.

There were no reports of injury.