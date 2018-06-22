West Valley man shot in head; police searching for shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man in the head in West Valley City.

Officers said a man went into a West Valley City home at about 2:30 a.m. and shot one of two men in the house at 2059 Apple Farms Rd.

Police said they believe the victim and the shooter know each other.

The man who was shot is in the hospital in serious condition.

West Valley City Police have set up a containment area to search for the shooter.

Police said this doesn't appear to be a random attack.

Authorities have not identified the suspect at this time.