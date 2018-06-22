Weber County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of search and rescue K-9

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its officers today.

“Jackie,” a search and rescue K-9 died Friday morning peacefully in her sleep, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.

The post says the SAR family and the community has lost a hero.

It thanked Jackie for her many years of service and the many people she found.

The Sheriff’s Office sends it deepest sympathy to Jackie’s handlers, the Bennett family.

The post ends with a simple line, “Rest in peace Jackie!”