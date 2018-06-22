Wanted with Scott McKane: Burglaries, vehicle theft and a brazen hookah store robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted out of Salt Lake City for allegedly committing burglaries.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-4600.

Police in West Valley City asked for the public's help identifying the suspect of a robbery involving a gun in West Valley City.

Anyone with information on this suspect can call the West Valley City Police Department at call 801-840-4000.

Police in Park City said an unidentified suspect stole a truck out of a Park City Public Works parking lot.

Anyone with identifying information on the suspect was asked to contact the Park City Police Department at (435) 615-5500.

Bountiful police released the photo of a residential burglary suspect:

If you can identify this suspect, police want to hear from you. You can contact the Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000 and reference case 2018-001912.