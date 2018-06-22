Utah chef holds special bake sale to help families separated at U.S.-Mexico border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah chef is raising money to help pay for legal costs on behalf of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chef Adalberto Diaz Labrada is taking orders outside his Salt Lake City bakery, Fillings and Emulsions at 1475 South Main Street.

The Cuban refugee is holding a special bake sale. All the proceeds will go toward legal fees for families who have been separated at the border.

“I was put in a processing center for 21 days," Labrada said. "I know what that's like. I know how scary it is. Kids shouldn't have to go through that."

Chef Adalberto felt compelled to take action rather than argue with people online on whether it’s right or wrong to jail migrant parents caught crossing the border and send their children to shelters.

“People can yell at each other," he said. "We disagree on everything. But we have to agree that those kids cannot deal with that. Guess what? These people agree.”

Since opening at 8 a.m., there was a steady stream of people picking up goodies for a good cause.

Cindy Malmborg felt it was important to show her support.

“I'm grateful that so many people here in the community and my friends don't feel that way," she said.

Gourmandise The Bakery and La Cubana also helped with the fundraiser. The goal is to raise $10,000 in two days. By the end of Friday’s sale, they had already raised more than $12,000. Every penny will be spent on reuniting families at the border.

“That's why we're here today. To support the families. Families belong together,” said Dolores Ochoa.

The Families Belong Together Bake Sale continues Saturday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.