Search continues for missing Garfield County man

PANGUITCH, Utah — The search continued Friday for a Garfield County man who has been missing since Tuesday.

38-year-old Adam Christopher Harmon was reported missing from Boulder, Ut. on June 19.

Groups have searched extensively for Harmon since then, and have been aided by the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, but have seen no sign of Harmon.

He’s described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair and weighs 150 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a 1998 dark blue Subaru with Utah license plate V482BG.

If you have spotted Harmon or this vehicle, call the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 690-1279.