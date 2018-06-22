× Park City bans fireworks and open fires; no exceptions for holidays

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City has announced a city-wide ban on fireworks, ignition sources, open fires and explosive devices, effective Thursday until further notice.

The ban, which will not include exceptions for Independence Day or Pioneer Day, was put into effect due to conditions that greatly increase the threat of wildfires: high winds, low humidity, dry vegetation and low levels of moisture from the past winter.

“The number of fires across the state, including several large fires in and around our region already this year, illustrates the elevated danger for communities like ours that are in a wild land-urban interface,” said Park City Municipal Emergency Manager Mike McComb in a news release. “Fires can start very easily and spread very quickly, and we are not taking any chances.”

Residents may still use briquette barbecues, gas grills and Building Department-permitted fire pits.