Evacuations lifted after gas leak shut down in Woods Cross

UPDATE: As of 2:32 p.m., South Davis Metro Fire says the gas leak has been “shut down”.

Fire officials said shortly before 3 p.m. that the evacuation order has been lifted, though they asked residents returning to their home to call 911 if they smell gas when they return.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Previous story continues below:

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Crews are on the scene of a natural gas leak in Woods Cross, that has forced the evacuation of 30 homes.

2 homes have been evacuated , Dominion Energy is on scene. Pls avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Fnz65bgREt — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) June 22, 2018

A two-inch line broke in the area of 1200 west and 1500 south around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police on scene say a third party caused the leak.

Dominion Energy is on scene working with crews to make repairs.

It could take a couple of hours before everything repaired and the gas turned back on.

South Davis Metro Fire is requesting that people avoid that area until everything returns to normal.