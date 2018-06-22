× BYU students help military locate living families of MIA soldiers

PROVO, Utah — Students and faculty at Brigham Young University are helping the military locate the living relatives of soldiers listed as missing in action.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports The Center for Family History and Genealogy in Provo is helping with a project to locate the families of soldiers who went missing in action between World War II through the first Gulf War in Iraq, which began in 1990.

The process of searching through records to find a match can take many hours, and so far BYU has found families in 48 of the 65 cases they have been assigned since last year.

