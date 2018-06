× USU officer hit by car in Logan

LOGAN, Utah A Utah State University police officer was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. near 1200 E 400 N (US-89) as the officer was directing traffic around a crash scene.

According to a Logan Police representative, the officer was conscious and breathing after being struck.

