Lucasfilm halts 'Star Wars' spin-offs after 'Solo' bombs at box office

Lucasfilm is putting its “A Star Wars Story” series of spin-offs on hold after its stand-alone film about Han Solo performed miserably compared to other Star Wars movies, according to a report by Collider.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” has grossed $192.8 million domestically so far, compared with a four-week domestic gross of $424 million for the other Stars Wars spin-off “Rogue One.”

Collider cites “sources with knowledge of the situation” in its report, which states a spin-off movie about Boba Fett and another rumored spin-off about Obi-Wan Kenobi are on hold.

Lucasfilm is continuing work on “Episode IX” and the next trilogy to follow.