Isolated toxic algal blooms found in Rockport Reservoir, visitors urged to be cautious

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Rockport Reservoir has tested positive for isolated toxic algal blooms but remains open with a warning to swimmers, boaters and pet owners.

The Summit County Health Department announced the positive tests Thursday and said visitors should avoid swimming or boating in blooms or around areas of scum.

Pet owners are likewise encouraged to prevent their pets from drinking or swimming in water near blooms and areas of scum.

“Rockport Reservoir remains open and primarily safe for recreation as monitoring and further testing is conducted,” the health department stated.

Rockport Reservoir was one of two in Summit County to have issues with toxic algal blooms in 2017.

The department also posted an image with additional warning information: