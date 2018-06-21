Family mourns teen killed in crash on I-15 in Utah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY - Kassidy Orme had just graduated high school, with a bright future as a certified nursing assistant ahead of her when a tragic car accident cut things short.

“She was only going on a few hours sleep,” her sister Shelbey said.

Shelby Orme said Kassidy was driving home from her boyfriend’s house around 1:15 a.m. Thursday when her Ford Focus swerved onto the right shoulder.

“It hit the guard rail, and after the guard rail it became disabled, blocking that lane of travel,” said Sergeant David Rumfield with Utah Highway Patrol of Kassidy’s car.

As the car sat motionless in traffic, an approaching SUV collided with the Focus at speeds of 70 miles per hour.

“They performed CPR on the young lady for 10 or 15 minutes,” Rumfield said of paramedics who happened to be just seconds from the scene at the time of the collision.

Thursday night, Kassidy’s friends and family came together in Santaquin to remember her.

“She’s my sister, my best friend,” Shelbey said while choking back tears. “She made everyone happy. She was nice to everyone, did anything for anyone.”

The family posted a GoFundMe link to help with funeral expenses.

Shelbey offers this advice for drivers who feel drowsy at the wheel: “Stay where you are and don’t go home. Call someone. I would have gone to get her.”