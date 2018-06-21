Crews respond to brush fires along SB I-15 in Juab, Millard counties

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews are responding to several brush fires along southbound I-15 in Juab and Millard counties.

UDOT says a fire is impacting traffic on southbound I-15 near mile post 222, about 1 mile south of Nephi, and Utah Highway Patrol said there are several grass fires along SB I-15 from the north end of Juab County down to the Fillmore area in Millard County.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the fires around 4:30 p.m.

Lt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol said they are looking for a vehicle with a possible mechanical issue that may be sparking the series of fires.

Photos from a Fox 13 News viewer show a fire between Nephi and Scipio on I-15, and a UDOT camera shows smoke from another fire in the vicinity of mile post 187, in Millard County.

An estimate on acreage was not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.