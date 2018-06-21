× Bountiful Police seek help identifying man who exposed himself to young girls at playground

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police in Bountiful are asking the public for help identifying a man they say exposed himself to two young girls at a playground at Oak Hills Elementary on Wednesday.

According to Bountiful Police, the incident occurred Wednesday around 5 p.m. at Oak Hills Elementary in Bountiful, which is located at 1235 East and 600 South.

Two 9-year-old girls were at the playground at the school when they were approached by a male suspect. They said when they first noticed the man he was walking toward them “with his shorts down to his ankles”, police stated.

The girls tried to hide from the man in a group of trees, but police say the man followed them around the perimeter of the trees, “blocking their immediate exit.”

The man did not touch the girls and police say he left the area, traveling in an unknown direction.

Police say the man is described as an older white male with short white hair and a scruffy white beard. He was wearing black shorts, black shoes and no shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Bountiful PD at 801-298-6000.