SCIPIO, Utah — Three people have died in a crash on US-50 near Scipio.

According to Scipio Utah Fire and EMS, the crash happened three miles south of Scipio.

Emergency workers with Scipio Ambulance, Scipio Fire Department, Millard County Ambulance and Fillmore Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

