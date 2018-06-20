Tests determine water from Washington City park is not source of E. coli bacteria infections

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Tests on water at a Washington City park have determined it is not the source of recent E. coli infections.

The Southwest Utah Health Department tested the water in Mill Creek and the Tanner irrigation ditch that flow through Nisson Park.

When the results were released, Washington City posted on its Facebook page that barriers and signs around the park had been removed, with a reminder that untreated surface water can contain a number of infectious agents.

According to the St George News, three families had gathered for a family reunion a few weeks ago.

Several children were sickened after they played in the water, and were treated at hospitals in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

Residents were warned to stay away from the water at the park, due to concerns over the possible presence of E. coli.

“We’re really glad (the stream) didn’t have any harmful strains of E. coli in the water,” Washington City Mayor Ken Neilson told the St. George News.

The source of the bacteria is still unknown, but is known to be spread through undercooked meats, unpasteurized dairy products, and unwashed hands exposed to contaminated water, food or soil.