Solitude Mountain Resort sold to owner of Deer Valley Resort and 11 others

DENVER — Alterra Mountain Company announced Wednesday it has entered into an agreement to purchase Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah.

That brings the number of year-round mountain destinations owned by the Denver-based Alterra to 13, including Utah’s Deer Valley Resort.

“With its close relationship with Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort is a natural fit for Alterra Mountain Company, and a tremendous addition to our family of destinations,” Alterra Mountain Company Chief Executive Officer Rusty Gregory said. “We are especially excited to expand our reach within Utah and offer another ski and snowboard experience in a state known for its exceptional snow and mountain culture.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but it is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

The deal is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Once the deal closes, Solitude will be included in the list of resorts that accept the Ikon Pass.

Alterra Mountain Company introduced the Ikon Pass in January for winter 2018-2019.

It offers skiers and riders access to 26 mountain destinations throughout North America, including Alterra Mountain Company destinations and 14 partner destinations.