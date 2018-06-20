Sen. Dabakis to vote against judge nominee he approved in protest of lack of diversity

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Jim Dabakis announced he would vote against a nominee for a state court judge in protest of a lack of diversity in the judiciary.

“The Utah of 2018 is not the Utah of the 1950’s. While the Utah Judiciary has many great attributes, the Utah bench is a disaster on diversity. Diversity is an essential component of a fair and impartial judiciary,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

“Bringing different experiences and perspectives to bear allows judges to make better-informed decisions and increases public confidence in their rulings. The Utah Judiciary must reflect the experiences of Utah’s people. The current system for selection of judges seems incapable of selecting a variety of judges that reflect the people of Utah.”

Sen. Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, said a 2016 report by the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy ranked 51st in the nation for judicial diversity. He said of the 81 state court judges, 61 are men and 20 are women and out of the 128 judges from ranging from the Utah Supreme Court to juvenile courts, less than nine are minorities (but conceded “this is a best guess, as Utah does not record the makeup of the state’s judiciary.”)

It appears Sen. Dabakis voted for Richard Mrazik at his confirmation committee hearing last week. A letter sent from committee chairman Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, shows a unanimous 7-0 vote for Mrazik. Sen. Dabakis is one of seven members of that committee.

On Twitter, Sen. Weiler wrote that he was disappointed by his colleague’s protest vote.

It isn’t fair for Dabakis to indicate to a qualified candidate who was selected because of their excellence to say “you aren’t fit for office” — because he would prefer more diversity on the bench. — Todd Weiler (@gopTODD) June 20, 2018

Sen. Weiler countered that since 2009, a third of Gov. Gary Herbert’s (who nominates judges) choices have been women. A Salt Lake Tribune analysis, however, shows that only nine judicial nominees are minorities.

The Utah State Senate was scheduled to vote on Mrazik’s nomination on Wednesday afternoon.