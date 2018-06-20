San Juan Co. commission candidate sues to get back on the ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — A candidate for county commission in rural San Juan County has filed a federal lawsuit against state and local election officials to get back on the ballot.

Willie Grayeyes was kicked off the ballot in May after the county clerk determined he did not actually live in Utah. In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Grayeyes disagreed. He sued San Juan County, his political opponents and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox demanding to be placed on the ballot as a candidate.

“With the exception of Cox, all of the defendants are united by conservative political views, family ties, and/or political, racial, ethnic, and religious hostility in their opposition to the candidacy of Grayeyes. All lean to the right in politics, whereas Grayeyes is a liberal,” the lawsuit stated.

The complaint against Grayeyes was prompted by another political candidate in the race, who was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Read the lawsuit here: