One injured in Provo house fire

PROVO, Utah — One man suffered what appear to be minor burn injuries after a house fire in Provo Wednesday.

Provo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the area of 2800 Arapaho Lane, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 5:45 p.m.

Dean York, a public information officer for Provo Fire, said the fire was in the attic and deck area of the home, and about 15 firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze.

The cause is unknown at this time.

One male is being evaluated medically, “for what appears as minor burns at this time” Provo Fire and Rescue stated. That man was the only person in the home when the fire began.

Crews rescued a dog from the home and are still looking for a couple of cats.

Video courtesy Provo Fire and Rescue shows crews fighting the fire.

