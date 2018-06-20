× Four displaced, one hospitalized after Taylorsville house fire

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Four people escaped a Taylorsville home after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesman for Unified Fire Authority, the fire was reported at a home near 4500 S Edgeware Ln. (2350 W) at 3:36 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 35-40 minutes. One person went to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Red Cross workers are assisting the displaced residents with finding a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.