Crews searching Emerald Lake area of Mt. Timpanogos for overdue hiker

MOUNT TIMPANOGOS, Utah — Search and rescue crews are looking for an overdue hiker in the Emerald Lake area of Mount Timpanogos Wednesday night.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a 56-year-old man told his wife to meet him at the Battle Creek Trailhead at midnight to pick him up after his hike, but the man did not show up as planned.

Cannon said the man was prepared to spend the night outdoors, and their biggest concern is how much water the man has with him. At this time it’s unclear if the man is lost or injured.

Cannon said the man is likely in the Emerald Lake area and was attempting a strenuous hike that most people don’t undertake alone. He said the man was reported to be in good health and sound mind when he left.

Search crews are looking for the man, who is nearly 24 hours overdue as of Wednesday night. A Department of Public Safety helicopter equipped with thermal cameras will begin searching once it gets dark.

The identity of the missing hiker has not been released. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.