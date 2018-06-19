Residents coping with loss of homes one week after Moab fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOAB, Utah - One week after a Moab fire destroyed eight homes, residents are struggling to come to grips with what they lost.

"There is just nothing left. Everything I've ever had, it's gone," said Shane Tangren, whose home was destroyed by the fire.

Tangren watched the memories he kept in his boyhood home disappear with the flames.

"My entire life was here. Every memory," Tangren said.

Some homeowners have not been allowed by the health department to return to their homes, pending inspections for asbestos and other dangerous substances.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to information on how the fire may have been started.