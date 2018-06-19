× Rep. Mia Love, GOP lawmakers meet with President Trump on immigration reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Mia Love (R-UT) and a large delegation of GOP lawmakers met with President Trump Tuesday to discuss immigration policies, including how a permanent fix for DACA recipients could be found.

Chris Stewart (R-UT), and John Curtis (R-UT) were also at the meeting.

Love released a statement on the meeting with President Trump, expressing confidence that a resolution for DACA will be found.

“The goal of any immigration reform should reflect our commitment to family, national defense, community and compassion. Tonight, I received assurance from the President about his support for a permanent fix for DACA recipients. By being one of a handful of Republicans who are working to bring these issues to the House floor, we are one step closer to fixing our broken immigration system. We can make necessary and compassionate changes to our immigration system while providing more security at the border. The practice of separating parents and children at the border is a heartbreaking example of why Congress needs to take immediate action. Changes should be written into law in order to reform immigration policies as stated in article 1 section 8 of our Constitution. We are a nation of laws, and we should provide solutions and certainty about the fate of the families, not to consolidate power to the executive branch. I look forward to advancing these goals with a vote on the floor of the House, and I will remain active and influential in this process.”