× Provo implements new firework restrictions ahead of the fourth of July

PROVO, Utah – Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi has implemented fire restrictions for the city ahead of the fourth of July.

Fireworks may not be discharged until July 2nd, according to a statement by Mayor Kaufusi.

“As in years past, there is a discharge restricted area where fireworks may not be discharged at any time,” the statement said.

Open discharge dates are from July 2nd through July 5th and July 22 through July 25th. Fireworks may be discharged from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on those days, except on July 4th and July 24th when the curfew is midnight.

Fireworks are banned completely on the benches of the city, as seen on this map.

Discharge of fireworks outside of the open discharge window or in the discharge restricted area will be prosecuted as a Class B Misdemeanor.

“Individuals and families who reside in the Discharge Restricted Area are invited, and encouraged, to use one of the following parks to discharge their consumer fireworks.” Mayor Kaufusi wrote.

Those parks include:

Provost Park – 629 South 1000 East

Kiwanis Park – 820 North 1100 East

Sertoma Park – 400 East 2400 North

Exchange Park – 900 North 700 West

Fort Utah Park – 200 North Geneva Road

Footprinters Park – 1150 South 1350 West