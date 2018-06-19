Police: Utah man faces felony charges for ramming vehicles, firing shots in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Nev. — A St. George man is facing several felony charges in Nevada for allegedly ramming cars and firing shots in a Mesquite parking lot.

Ryan Hanrahan, 30, is accused of ramming a vehicle into other vehicles and discharging multiple gunshots in a parking lot in the 800 block of Mesquite’s West Pioneer Blvd. before fleeing north on I-15 early Sunday morning.

“Thankfully, although there were multiple people and vehicles in the parking lot at the time of the incident, nobody was struck by a bullet and only two people received minor injuries from the suspect’s vehicle as it was ramming into other parked vehicles,” a news release from Mesquite Police said.

Officers and detectives quickly arrived at the scene, and they used surveillance footage and witness accounts to identify Hanrahan, according to Mesquite Police.

Officers with the Washington City Police Department located and arrested Hanrahan around 3:20 a.m. Sunday after the Mesquite Police Department issued an emergency arrest warrant.

Hanrahan is expected to be extradited to Nevada, where he faces two felony counts of battery with a deadly weapon, six felony counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and three felony counts of breaking/injuring/tampering with a motor vehicle.