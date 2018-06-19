× Missing swimmer’s body recovered from Newton Reservoir; investigation ongoing

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Cache County Search & Rescue teams have recovered the body of a Logan man who disappeared last week while swimming in Newton Reservoir.

Austin Nsegiyuma was reported missing Saturday around 5:30 p.m. His body was pulled from the reservoir around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said Nsegiyuma is being sent to the Utah State Office of the Medical Examiner.

“This is an ongoing investigation and Sheriff’s Office investigators will be working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office on this case,” the statement said. “If any other information becomes available, we will release that information at a future time.”