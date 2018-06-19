GOAL! Fútbol fever hits Fox 13
-
Geoff Hurst: “Winning a World Cup for your country changes your life”
-
Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat trick to earn Portugal a thrilling draw against Spain
-
View Fox 13’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Schedule
-
World Cup 2018: The history of football kits and why we care about them
-
Did World Cup goal celebration trigger an ‘artificial earthquake’ in Mexico?
-
-
Utah Royals FC sell out Rio Tinto in inaugural home opener
-
Watch FOX 13’s Latest Quickcast
-
Utah Jazz plan to sign David Stockton after 10-day contract ends
-
History made as VAR used for first time in World Cup match
-
Local amateur golfer Rhett Rasmussen will play in the US Open
-
-
3 Questions with Bob Evans: Miss Utah JessiKate Riley talks pageant success
-
Highlights from the 2018 Utah Youth Soccer Association State Cup
-
FOX 13 Remains Utah’s Number One Station for Local News