× Five involved in Cache County Memorial Day harassment incident identified, charges recommended to attorneys

CACHE COUNTY, Utah – Five individuals are being screened for charges after a harassment incident over a camping spot in Utah on Memorial Day weekend went viral, causing public outrage and death threats online.

The Caballero family said their truck broke down in Blacksmith Fork Canyon over Memorial Day weekend.

A man, later identified as Wyatt Pack, appeared in a video yelling at the family, demanding that they move their vehicle.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday it had concluded the investigation into the threats that were made to the Caballero family, and had identified additional individuals who were involved in the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it had identified five adults and the Cache County Attorney’s office was working on screening charges.

Details regarding what the individuals would be charged with were unknown at the time of this report.