West Jordan bans fireworks in at-risk areas of city

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Parts of West Jordan will not allow the use of fireworks, following hot and dry conditions that have created the risk of fire.

Officials said the wet spring has caused weeds and grass to grow, which, combined with the season’s hot temperatures, has created a fire hazard.

The use of any type of ignition sources, including fireworks, lighters and matches in at-risk parts of the city is a Class B Misdemeanor, and violating the restrictions could result in penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, officials with the City of West Jordan said.

Fire departments and police departments will have extra patrols to help with the enforcement of restrictions.

Restricted areas of the city include:

All areas west of SR-111 (also known as U-111 and the Bacchus Highway within West Jordan City limits).

All areas within 200 feet of the Jordan River Parkway Trail east of 1300 West.

All areas within 200 feet of the area commonly referred to as Clay Hollow Wash that runs east and west in the area of 7800 South (approximately 4800 West to SR-111).

All areas within 200 feet of Bingham Creek, located near Old Bingham Highway running the length of the east and west boundaries within West Jordan.

All city parks, unless a permit has been obtained for a professional display.

“It is time to recognize this danger and do what we can to prevent injury and property loss from fire,” the City of West Jordan wrote.

“We put these restrictions in place to help keep people and property safe,” said Interim Chief Clint Petersen with the City of West Jordan Fire Department. “We encourage people to attend the city’s professional fireworks show in Veterans Memorial Park on July Fourth at 10 p.m.”

The fire department said it would continue to monitor environmental conditions in the following weeks and could add additional restrictions.

According to state code, fireworks can be discharged between July 2-5 and July 22-25 in non-residential areas where restrictions are not in place.