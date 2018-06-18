× Utah political and religious leaders weigh in on Trump Administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah political and religious leaders have gone on the record as opposing the Trump Administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

While there is no law mandating the separation of families, the zero-tolerance policy calls for the prosecution of all individuals who illegally enter the United States.

The policy separates families at the border, because parents are referred for prosecution and children are placed with a sponsor such as a relative or foster home. In many cases, the juveniles are held in shelters.

The new comments follow former First Lady Laura Bush’s opinion piece in The Washington Post Sunday that called the policy “cruel and immoral,” and a comment from Melania Trump’s spokesperson that the current First Lady “hates to see children separated from their families.”

Republican Congresswoman, Mia Love, who represents Utah’s 4th congressional district released this statement Monday:

“The Administration’s horrible ‘zero tolerance’ policy has unnecessarily separated children from their parents, and I firmly oppose it. As a mother of three children and daughter of immigrant parents, this is something that’s both very tangible and heartbreaking to me. This is not a partisan issue – it’s an issue of right or wrong. The Administration should change its policy immediately and Congress must act to address systematic problems. Personally, I have worked, and will continue to work, to ensure that U.S. law prevents family separation going forward. Just last week, I spent hours meeting with colleagues to push for a solution to this issue in the House’s compromise legislation. I have been at the forefront of pushing for action on broader immigration reform this Congress and you can be assured that I will continue to work towards real solutions that reflect Utah’s values.”

Republican Congressman, Chris Stewart, who represents Utah’s 2nd Congressional District tweeted about the policy Monday morning.

“The policy of catch-and-release was not the answer. This administration’s policy of zero-tolerance certainly is not the answer. In the coming days, I will be working toward a bipartisan solution that keeps families together.”

Republican Senator Orrin Hatch released this statement Monday:

“While I recognize the difficulty the last two administrations have faced with regard to families illegally crossing the border, I wholeheartedly agree with the President’s comments that a policy that leads to separating children from their families is wrong. I am working with colleagues in both houses on a path forward that recognizes the need for compassion for children and families without incentivizing illegal border crossings. That solution can and should be bipartisan.”

Bishop Scott Hayashi with the Utah Episcopal Diocese told Fox 13’s Ben Winslow on Monday that he strongly opposes the zero-tolerance policy.

“If you are are a citizen of the United States, remember, what is being done by our nation is being done in our name. If you are a Christian living anywhere in the world – this is being done under the banner of Christianity. This is sin.”