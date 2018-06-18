× Truck carrying 80,000 pounds of chicken tips in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – A truck carrying thousands of pounds of chicken tipped over during an accident in Weber County Monday.

According to Lt. Todd Royce with the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened on U.S. 89 and 6300 S. at around 5:09 p.m. Monday.

A semi carrying a load of 80,000 pounds of chicken tipped on its side, most likely due to speed, Royce said.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash.

Royce stated that it would take crews several hours to clean up the chicken. The highway in that area was closed down while crews worked on cleanup.