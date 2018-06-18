Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Snowbrush Herb Festival will be held this Saturday, June, 23,2018, from 11 am to 7 pm at the Gateway. Come and learn about herbs and gardening! There will be over 30 vendors with herbs, salves, plants, and art. The event will also have workshops, speakers, music, and food trucks.

Tiffany Bischoff joined us on the show today and made a delicious Peppermint Hibiscus Cooler. Peppermint is used to clear the mind and is cooling for the summer. Hibiscus has tons of Vitamin C and makes for the perfect summer drink.

Peppermint Hibiscus Cooler Ingredients:

1/4 cup dried peppermint

1 heaping tbs dried hibiscus

1 sprig of fresh lavender or a pinch of dried lavender

1 tablespoon honey

Directions:

Bring 1 1/2 quarts of water to a boil

Place the peppermint, hibiscus, and lavender in a jar at least 2 quarts in size

Pour the boiling water over the herbs and stir.

Let this steep for 10-15 minutes, covered.

Strain into a large glass pitcher that gives you plenty of extra room to add ice later.

While still warm, add the honey and stir until it is fully combined with the tea.

Let cool on the counter or in the refrigerator.

About 10-20 minutes before serving, add ice to the top of the pitcher.

Drink within 24 hours.

The Snowbrush Herb Festival is free and for more information visit snowbrushherbfestival.com.