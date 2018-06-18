SLCC wants to help you get a career in plastics and composite making

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking for a career change and quick job placement after graduating from a training program, the plastics and composites programs offered at Salt Lake Community College is an option to consider.

The plastics and composites programs are great options for anyone looking to train quickly and leave SLCC prepared for employment in a growing industry. There are hundreds of companies in Salt Lake County waiting for students to complete their training and get them into the workforce.

The plastics program trains students to work in the medical device manufacturing, aerospace, transportation, packaging, construction, and other industries as technicians, machine operators, and sales representatives.

The composite program will train students to work in the research and development of sporting goods, medical equipment, prosthetics, and recreational equipment.

The program is less than 200 hours, inexpensive, and flexible. Both of the programs can be completed in a matter of weeks. People who complete the program earn a certificate of achievement from the college.

Students will get to train in the new state-of-the-art Westpointe facility, which is outfitted with industry-standard equipment. The location is convenient to I-215 and the Salt Lake City International Airport.

For more information visit slcc.edu/westpointe.