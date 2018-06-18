× Police: Man wanted for homicide of Ogden woman, 2 others likely dead

CALDWELL, Idaho (KBOI)- Sheriff officials in Idaho say that evidence suggests the suspect of a triple murder in Idaho is likely dead.

On June 19, 2017, 56-year-old Cheryl Baker, 48-year-old Nadja Medley and her 14-year-old daughter Peyton were found deceased in a shed outside a home that Baker shared with her husband, Gerald Michael Bullinger, who goes by Mike.

Bullinger was named a person of interest in the homicide and was wanted by police for failing to report a body.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said that the case it is still an active investigation, but he believes Mike Bullinger is most likely dead by suicide.

“I think the case is solved,” Donahue said to KBOI Thursday. “One hundred percent solved, with the forensic evidence we have, and the facts of the case, we have solved the crime.”

Bullinger’s car was traced and found in the remote Bridger-Teton National Forest of Wyoming, but he could not be located.

Donahue said he personally believes that Bullinger took his life somewhere in the forest, died from the elements, or was killed by an animal.

Still, the case remains active and the murder warrants for Bullinger’s arrest are still active, Donahue said.

Bullinger and his wife lived in Ogden for decades before Bullinger bought the home in Caldwell, Idaho shortly before the homicides.

How to get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.