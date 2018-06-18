Person dies in Wayne County after coming into contact with an industrial pesticide

BICKNELL, Utah — A person has died in Wayne County after encountering an industrial pesticide material, according to a news release.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. Sunday according to Wayne County spokeswoman Kassidee Brown.

The person was transported by ambulance to the Wayne Community Health Center in Bicknell, and later died.

No information has been released about the victim, including name, age or whether the victim is a male or female.

Out of an abundance of caution, the press release says, emergency responders and medical personnel were transported to other medical facilities to be evaluated.

All personnel at the Bicknell clinic as well as the building itself are being evaluated for contamination from the pesticide.

As a result, the clinic is closed until it is determined to be safe.

A small clinic is set up there where patients can be treated. Ambulances are also available for emergencies.

No information about the pesticide has been released yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.