× More details come to light in St. George murder

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The arrest warrant for the man allegedly responsible for the murder of Elizabeth Carter has been released and contains more details of the scene discovered by detectives Wednesday, St. George News reports.

Kevin Ray Mcatlin, 28, was taken into custody Saturday in the Moab area on suspicion of murder. Mcatlin is now incarcerated at Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County.

Read more: Police apprehend man suspected of murdering woman in her St. George apartment

The body of Elizabeth Carter, 33, was discovered in an apartment near 500 N. Bluff St. on June 13 at 2 p.m. by employees of a property management company, according to the affidavit in support of the arrest warrant filed Friday. The employees were conducting a inspection of the apartment, and following the discovery, police were called.

Responding officers confirmed that a body was in the bathtub, covered by cushions, blankets and other items, and the St. George Investigations Unit was called in to process the scene.

Click here to read more from St. George News.