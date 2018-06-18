× Man crashes bicycle in Salt Lake, dies after hitting head

SALT LAKE CITY – A man died in Salt Lake City Saturday after losing control of his bicycle, causing him to hit his head on a sidewalk curb.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident happened at 6:58 a.m. Saturday morning near 515 S. 1000 E.

57-year-old Marty J. Galvan was riding his bicycle down the street headed westbound, when for an unknown reason, he lost control of his bicycle, and hit the curb head-first, causing fatal injuries.

It was unknown if Galvan was transferred to the hospital, or if he died at the scene of the crash.

Police did not release if Galvan was wearing a helmet.