× LDS Church Hymnbook and Children’s Songbook to be revised

SALT LAKE CITY- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday it will be creating a new hymnbook and children’s songbook, to better serve congregations throughout the world.

An official note was sent to LDS Church leaders worldwide, announcing that “Children’s Songbook” and “Hymns” that are used in worship services would be changed.

“We recognize the power that sacred music has to unify the members of the Church throughout the world,” said Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We desire to offer a consistent core collection of hymns and songs in every language that reflects the diverse needs of the global Church in our day.”

The Church said the new music collections will be created over the next several years, and will try to reflect on the need of members throughout the world.

Committees were assembled to recommend revisions to the current music collections, under the direction of the LDS Church’s First Presidency.

The new revisions will be compiled into a new hymnbook and a new children’s songbook.

Original hymns, children’s songs, song texts without music or music without text can be submitted for consideration at newmusic.lds.org.