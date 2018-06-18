Funding Your Future: How to serve on a budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids are home for the summer and moms are trying to find ways to keep their kids busy on a budget. Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union suggests getting them to serve in the community. There are lots of needs in a community and this will keep your kids busy while teaching them to give back.

She suggests writing notes to people who could use a pick-me-up or people serving in the community. Good mail doesn't come very often and cards can mean more than an email or text.

Another idea is to pick up trash, pull weeds, deliver hand-picked flowers, or read to people you visit. Also, make a game out of helping with chores. This can make chores more fun while also creating some friendly competition.

There are some helpful websites that can connect you with volunteer opportunities. Visit volunteermatch.org or justserve.org. And for more information about Cyprus Credit Union, visit cypruscu.com.