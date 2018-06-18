Former Murray police officer killed in motorcycle accident

MURRAY, Utah – A former Murray police officer and his wife were killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night in Minnesota.

Officer Steve Nanney and his wife Susie were killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Blaine, Minnesota.

Nanney had served as an officer in Blaine for over ten years. Before that, he was an officer at the Murray Police Department.

Nanney was a Murray City Police Officer from 2005-2008.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Nanney family and The Blaine City Police Department,” the Murray Police Department wrote in a statement.