The search continues for a missing 35-year-old swimmer at Newton Dam

SMITHFIELD – Search teams are resuming the search for a possible drowning victim at Newton Dam.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the search began Saturday afternoon when a 35-year-old male was reported missing.

The man had been swimming with a group at the Newton Dam who called 9-1-1 when they realized he had disappeared.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Department of Public Safety Dive team responded to Newton dam to search for the man but say they called off the search around 2 a.m.

Deputies say they have so far been unable to make contact all of the male’s family and will not be releasing the name until they do.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.