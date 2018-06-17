Crews battling Trail Mountain Fire send Father’s Day messages home

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Nearly 600 personnel are away from their families on Father’s Day as they fight the Trail Mountain Fire in Emery County, but the sheriff’s office is helping them send messages of love to those they left at home.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office stated they wanted to express “gratitude to them for their dedication and hard work”, so they provided posters for firefighters and Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team 4 so they could send a picture home to their families.

A sampling of those photos are available in the gallery above, and you can see more in the post from Emery County Sheriff’s Office embedded at the bottom of this story.

State Route 31 reopened Sunday morning after being closed for the last several days due to fire activity, but motorists are still asked to avoid the canyon to keep it clear for fire personnel and equipment.

Several campgrounds remain closed in the area of the fire:

“Closed campgrounds are Horse Canyon Trailhead, Indian Creek Campground, Little Bear Campground, Lower Little Bear Campground and Riverside Campground,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Saturday the fire was at 17% containment and the most recent estimate on acreage is 13,710 acres.