× Man hit, killed by FrontRunner train in Roy

ROY, Utah — A man was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train Saturday in the Roy area.

Carl Arky, a Utah Transit Authority spokesman, said the fatal crash occurred in Roy near 2694 West 4800 South sometime between 3 and 4 p.m.

The deceased is male but his age and identity are unknown at this time. Arky said the man was trespassing and should not have been on the tracks in the area where the crash occurred.

No further details about the circumstances leading up to the crash were immediately available.

UTA states there is a 40-60 minute delay between Clearfield and North Temple on Southbound FrontRunner service due to the crash, and northbound trains will not proceed past Clearfield.

UTA is setting up a bus bridge between Clearfield and Ogden and says a spare train has been sent to begin the southbound FrontRunner trip from Clearfield that was scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.