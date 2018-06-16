× Search and rescue responds to ‘possible drowning’ at Newton Dam

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are responding to “a possible drowning” at Newton Dam Saturday evening.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and search and rescue personnel are responding to the dam on a possible drowning, but no further details were immediately available.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 7:40 p.m.

Authorities say they are in the early stages of the investigation and will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Newton Dam is at a reservoir north of Newton in Cache County.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.